Zomato launches AI-integrated ads for restaurant partners amid Tata IPL 2024

Zomato has brought out a series of AI-generated advertisements for its restaurant partners as part of its ongoing campaign during the Tata IPL 2024 season. Through the contextual ad films, the company is integrating AI technology to deliver personalized, dynamic ads for restaurant partners.

Conceptualized by Zomato’s in-house creative team and brought to life by directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, these innovative ads feature Zomato’s brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh, alongside Samantha Prabhu and cricket icon Cheteshwar Pujara. The AI-generated ads are crafted to capture the essence of friendship and love for watching a cricket match together and the joy of ordering your favorite food online. The AI films highlight each restaurant partner's name and a signature dish, serving as a tailored promotional tool during the high-demand cricket season. The campaign has been produced by Ryde productions.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Head of Marketing, Zomato, said, “At Zomato, we continuously strive to offer value-added services to our restaurant partners and customers. This initiative exemplifies our dedication to supporting our partners and enriching the food ordering experience for our customers. We are excited to witness how these personalised ads will propel our restaurant partners' promotional efforts, enabling them to reach a wider audience set through targeted marketing.”

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, added, “Collaborating with Ranveer, Samantha, and Pujara on set was a fantastic experience that brought a unique charm to the films. It was exciting to blend the worlds of cricket, movies, and Zomato in a quirky way. Although we don't often do ads, we were thrilled to be a part of this creative journey with Zomato. The experience was surprisingly collaborative and a lot of fun!”

Through these AI ads, participating restaurant partners are actively engaging with their customers by promoting relatable content to enhance promotional efforts during the IPL season.