Dentsu Creative India bags the integrated creative mandate of GEF India

Dentsu Creative has won the integrated creative mandate for Gemini Edibles & Fats India (GEF India). The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Chennai office. GEF India is a Hyderabad-based company engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and branding of edible oils and specialty fats in India, whose flagship brand is Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil.

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative will provide end-to-end creative solutions for GEF India, covering all aspects of branding, communication, and marketing. This includes designing attractive packaging, creating impactful Point-of-Sale Materials (POSM), launching engaging TV, radio, and print campaigns, and producing event collaterals for the brand. The agency will also craft a comprehensive digital strategy, with a monthly content calendar, captivating social media creatives, and innovative executions.

Through this partnership, Dentsu Creative’s focus is to elevate the brand value of GEF India and its products, highlighting their quality, health benefits, and consumer trust. The agency will also aim to strengthen the brand's connection with its target audience by creating relevant and memorable brand stories and delivering them across multiple touchpoints.

Speaking on the development, P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, senior vice president, sales and marketing, GEF India said, “As we are planning to launch new brands, we were on the lookout for a strategic and creative partner who could collaborate and resonate with the ethos of our brand. With Dentsu Creative, we found a team that is passionate, enthusiastic and has excellent capabilities. We firmly believe that Dentsu Creative India team has all the qualities that are required to deal and develop our upcoming brands. We look forward to this great partnership that will take the GEF India brands to the next level.”

Chetan Pimpalkhute, head, marketing, GEF India added, “We’re delighted to join hands with Dentsu Creative to propel our brands towards unprecedented growth. We are confident that this collaboration will infuse a fresh perspective in this category and bolster our marketing efforts.”

Indrajeet Mookherjee, president, Dentsu Creative India commented, “We are extremely honored to win the prestigious mandate for GEF India - one of India's most trusted Edible Oil and Fats Company. Having carved out a niche for themselves in the industry over the years, we look forward to partnering with the company during this exciting new phase of growth.”