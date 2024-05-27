FCB/SIX India wins Plum's digital media mandate

FCB/SIX India, the data-driven digital media and customer experience agency, has been awarded the digital media mandate for Plum, India’s vegan beauty brand.

The agency is tasked with the responsibility of creating and implementing strategies to fast track the brand’s growth.

The agency’s data-driven expertise fuelled by its creative media prowess is what propelled Plum to collaborate with FCB/SIX India. FCB/SIX India is affiliated with FCB Kinnect and leverages the latter’s digital-first creative expertise to seamlessly integrate creativity into its media solutions using ‘creativity as an economic multiplier’.

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by FCB/SIX India’s Delhi office.

Shankar Prasad, founder and chief executive officer, Plum, said, "It's still Day One at Plum, and it's still Day One for the digital ecosystem in this country. We're seeing waves of changes that put choice in consumers' hands, as well as the ability for brands to connect with consumers in a million different ways. In this context, we hope that Plum's partnership with FCB/SIX India will help us tell the brand story and connect with Plumsters more effectively, efficiently and distinctively."

Ankit Banga, chief business officer, FCB/SIX India, added, ‘’The team at FCB/SIX India is excited to join forces with Plum on its incredible growth journey. The brand has cultivated a deeply loyal and cherished customer base, and we are committed to enhancing this relationship by leveraging our core strengths of data, creativity, and media to tell Plum's unique brand story and add new customers.”

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, “We are excited to partner with Plum in their growth journey. The brand is ripe for growth and the team internally is committed to expand on the base that has been created."