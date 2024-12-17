Havas becomes independent entity after demerger with Vivendi

Global communication group Havas has now become an independent publicly traded company. The agency network, earlier owned by Vivendi, made a debut on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam, and Euronext Growth (Paris), respectively on December 16.

Yannick Bolloré approved the separation of Havas, sister companies Canal+, and Louis Hachette Group from Vivendi this month. Havas has been under Vivendi's management since its acquisition in 2017.

The move came following Vivendi's supervisory board approval last year to explore a company split, to unlock the full potential.

The demerger received overwhelming support from the shareholders. Canal+ and the Louis Hachette Group's demerger received 97.57% and 97.58% of the votes, respectively. While the resolution to distribute shares of Havas NV to Vivendi shareholders received 97.61 percent backing.

With this, Canal+, Havas, and Lagardère have become now three distinct entities.

According to Adweek, Bolloré owns around 30 percent of Havas and will retain the chairman's title of the company.

Last month Bollore, in an interview with Financial Times, said that he would consider a "significant" merger and acquisition deal once the listing was complete.

Since 2024, Havas made over 10 acquisitions, including U.K. social media agency Wilderness and B2B shop Ledger Bennett.

This has come exactly one week after Omnicom’s $13.25 acquisition of Interpublic Group.