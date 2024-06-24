IdeateLab reboots to become “The Outcome People”

IdeateLab - an independent digital-first marcom solutions provider – has repositioned itself as "The Outcome People."

“In the BANI world, getting the best output is not enough. In order to achieve the best outcomes, businesses need to create and embrace the best outcomes themselves. IdeateLab is partnering clients in bringing this mindset shift – to help reshape their thinking about their products & services in order to achieve business outcomes”, says Bhaskar Das, Chairman of IdeateLab.

To reflect the new thinking and focus, the company has refreshed its identity and digital assets. IdeateLabs becomes IdeateLab, and dawns a crisper, contemporary logo, stated the company.

The company has outlined three key pillars to engage with clients, such that ‘outcome’ becomes the currency:

· Differentiated Approach: IdeateLab starts at the Business Objective level, not just Marketing or Communication objective. And identifies the role it can play to make a visible and sustained difference to the clients’ business through its CEO (Creative & Consult, Engage & Execute, Optimise & Operate) framework.

· Tailored Solutions: No two businesses or brands are same. From data-backed insights, deep social listening to nuanced creative & content and advanced media optimization, IdeateLab crafts bespoke solutions that deliver outcomes. It is particularly geared to help MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and home-grown businesses. To the extent, that IdeateLab functions like their outsourced marketing function.

· Partnership DNA: Ideatelab’s growth is truly linked to the growth of its clients. The operating model is designed on the principle of shared success – with a hybrid of fixed and variable elements. It’s a partnership based on collaboration, transparency and agreed outcomes.

“Ideate has always prided itself on the ability to adapt to changing times, hence over the last few months the leadership spent a lot of time discussing and brainstorming with our clients as well as Industry Leaders on how can we partner and create a true partnership model with our clients, whether a Startup looking to Scale or an Established Brand looking to diversify. This new avatar reflects that changed thinking that we bring on board.”, said Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLab.