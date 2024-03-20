comScore            

      Prasoon Joshi on winning BJP account: Looking forward to the challenge, BJP has great minds

      Earlier in February, more than a dozen advertising agencies, including industry giants Ogilvy and Prasoon Joshi-led McCann Worldgroup were pitching to secure the BJP account for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2024 11:48 AM
      Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ramping up their the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, securing top advertising agencies. Prasoon Joshi-led McCann Worldgroup is the lead ad agency on the account. On winning the mega mandate, Joshi said he is looking forward to the challenge, adding that BJP has great minds: "The intent of BJP is to be the party that has everyone involved."

      Earlier in February, more than a dozen advertising agencies, including industry giants Ogilvy and McCann Worldgroup were pitching to secure the BJP account for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While sources confirmed multiple agencies have been given mandates there is no confirmation on whether other big names like Ogilvy managed to sign a deal with the party. According to sources another ad agency Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has also been onboarded by the ruling party for its campaigns in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

      Under the leadership of Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s agency Soho Square crafted the successful campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi during the 2014 general election. It was a remarkable victory for the party.

      With the Election Commission of India announcing the commencement of elections from April 19th in seven phases until June 1st, BJP is swiftly finalizing its strategy. The party is reportedly in final stages of discussion with independent agencies for other campaign-led roles including digital advertising and social media outreach. However, BJP also has large and robust internal units and capabilities for its campaigns.

      Meanwhile, the race for political advertising dominance is heating up as polling dates draw near. Google and Meta have witnessed a significant surge in ad spends, with the latest Google Ads.

      Transparency Report revealing a total of Rs 101.28 crore spent on political ads from January 1st to March 19th, 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerges as the top spender, shelling out Rs 31.1 crore during this period.

      In addition to Google Ads, the Meta Ad Library also showed how over the past 90 days, the BJP has been the highest spender having spent Rs 6.06 crore across 1198 ads focusing on social issues, elections, or political campaigns. Affiliate pages such as ‘Phir Ekbar Modi Sarkar’ have also been high spenders. Between December 17, 2023, and March 15, 2024, they spent Rs 1.9 crore on 2570 ads.


      First Published on Mar 20, 2024 9:42 AM

