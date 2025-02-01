Nikhil Kamath bets on Makhana, now FM gives the superfood a boost; reactions galore

In a bid to boost the agricultural and health food sectors, India's top financial authorities have turned their attention to makhana—commonly known as foxnuts.

Recently, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to social media to praise makhana, emphasizing its potential to become the nation’s next superfood.

Kamath highlighted the nutrient-dense profile of these tiny seeds, suggesting that their rising popularity could pave the way for a major health food brand in a market that is increasingly health-conscious.

Budget 2025

On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a landmark announcement as part of the Union Budget 2025.

She revealed that a Makhana Board will be set up in Bihar, a decision aimed at enhancing both the production and processing of makhana.

According to FM Sitharaman, the board will serve as a cornerstone for modernizing agricultural practices by integrating advanced technologies.

This initiative is one among several development measures outlined in the budget, which also targets the upliftment of the poor, youth, farmers, and women across India.

Why Makhana Matters

Makhana's appeals lies not only in its culinary versatility but also in its impressive nutritional profile. Rich in essential nutrients such as fiber, protein, magnesium, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and iron, makhana offers a unique combination of health benefits.

Research indicates that regular consumption of makhana can support heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and regulating blood pressure, thanks to its potassium and magnesium content.

Furthermore, its array of flavonoids and alkaloids also contributes to anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties, while its natural anti-aging enzymes and kidney-cleansing attributes further cement its status as a superfood.

Echoing the sentiment, Akash Sharma, co-founder of Farmley, says, "India is at the cusp of a healthy snacking revolution, and makhanas form a pivotal part of the same. As a driving force of healthy snacking with a range of makhanas and makhana-based snacks, we welcome the establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar as a transformative step in India's healthy snacking revolution."

"This superfood from our motherland is now positioned to make its mark on the global health food landscape. The Board's formation will streamline the entire value chain - from production and processing to value addition and marketing of fox nuts. For farmers engaged in makhana cultivation, this initiative opens doors to skill development and institutional support, creating a win-win ecosystem for both agricultural communities," he further added.

Social media reactions

