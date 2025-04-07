PHD India wins the integrated media mandate for Atomberg

ADVERTISEMENT
Omnicom Media Group's (OMG) PHD India has won the integrated media mandate for smart home appliances brand Atomberg. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch, and will be handled out of the agency's Mumbai office.
As part of the mandate, the responsibilities will be to handle the brand's entire scope of media services and audience-first integrated solutions.
Arindam Paul, founding member and CBO, Atomberg, said, “At Atomberg, we strive to add value to our consumers’ lives by spotting and solving invisible challenges. This curiosity fuels our innovation and is at the core of all our offerings. It’s the combination of our curiosity to solve everyday challenges and our love for technology that shapes products designed to bring more ease and efficiency into daily life. As we grow and reach more households across India, we’re glad to have PHD India on board. Their strategic expertise will enable us to amplify our reach and drive meaningful impact.”
Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD India, further stated, “Atomberg’s commitment to consumer’s lives through innovation is truly what sets itself apart. More than a partnership, this is a shared pursuit of progress. We’re proud to stand beside them as they continue shaping the future.”