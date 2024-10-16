RK Swamy Ltd to expand Customer Experience Centres; to set up an additional capacity for 600 associates

ADVERTISEMENT
RK Swamy Ltd, an integrated marketing communications company, went public in March 2024. As outlined in the Company's Prospectus dated March 6, 2024, one of the objects of the IPO was to augment the company’s infrastructure to support marketing by increasing capacity in its Customer Experience Centres (“CEC”).
The company has signed the agreement and commenced the fit out process for setting up an additional capacity for 600 associates. With this, it’s existing 1300-member capacity will be enhanced to 1900 at a consolidated level. It is expected that this new facility will be ready for use in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2025.
