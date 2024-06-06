Sociowash's YouthBeat secures the youth marketing mandate of Pizza Hut

YouthBeat, the youth marketing wing of SW Network, has recently secured the youth marketing mandate of Pizza Hut. SW Network’s Delhi office will handle the account, which was secured through a multi-agency pitch.

Pizza Hut's newly launched 'Melts' is stirring up excitement in the Indian market, stated the company. As per the mandate, YouthBeat will be responsible for crafting engaging content for Pizza Hut Melts and maximizing its reach on campuses and beyond. They will also be spearheading an effective student ambassador program with 500 students across 8 cities to engage with Gen Z and young audiences, promoting the Melts range.

To channel its youth community's competitive spirit, YouthBeat will introduce weekly tasks and challenges within the student ambassador program. Tasks such as increasing trials and expanding reach, with all the progress being tracked on a dedicated microsite will feature via a leaderboard. Top performers will be given the chance to win coveted rewards including MacBook, Air, iPhone, iPads, Jordans, and many other exciting prizes to ensure high engagement and enthusiasm among Gen Z.

Raghav Bagai, Sociowash co-founder, on winning the mandate, expressed, “Partnering up a big player in the F&B space such as Pizza Hut is very thrilling for us. We, at YouthBeat, will be devising Pizza Hut’s very own student ambassador program called The Melts Squad, consisting of ambassadors across many Indian cities. We are already looking at more possible tools to optimize this ambassador program, leveraging our expertise in understanding the GenZ preferences and mindset, to enhance awareness and engagement around the new range. The Melts range comes with a tagline of "No interruptions. Only Satisfaction"- and we want to rightly put across how crispy, cheesy, and, loaded the range is, solidifying the sentiment that nothing in the world needs to pause while you binge on your own ’Melts’.”

Commenting on the collaboration with SW Network, Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India, said, “Gen Z is an important demographic for us, and we are looking at many innovative ways to engage with them. Partnering with SW Network to launch the Melts Squad program is a significant step in that direction. Melts has already taken Gen Z by storm, and we are excited to take it up a notch with this partnership.”