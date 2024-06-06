            

      Sociowash's YouthBeat secures the youth marketing mandate of Pizza Hut

      As per the mandate, YouthBeat will be responsible for crafting engaging content for Pizza Hut Melts and maximizing its reach on campuses and beyond.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 6, 2024 10:30 AM
      Sociowash's YouthBeat secures the youth marketing mandate of Pizza Hut
      hey will also be spearheading an effective student ambassador program with 500 students across 8 cities to engage with Gen Z and young audiences, promoting the Melts range.

      YouthBeat, the youth marketing wing of SW Network, has recently secured the youth marketing mandate of Pizza Hut. SW Network’s Delhi office will handle the account, which was secured through a multi-agency pitch.

      Pizza Hut's newly launched 'Melts' is stirring up excitement in the Indian market, stated the company. As per the mandate, YouthBeat will be responsible for crafting engaging content for Pizza Hut Melts and maximizing its reach on campuses and beyond. They will also be spearheading an effective student ambassador program with 500 students across 8 cities to engage with Gen Z and young audiences, promoting the Melts range.

      To channel its youth community's competitive spirit, YouthBeat will introduce weekly tasks and challenges within the student ambassador program. Tasks such as increasing trials and expanding reach, with all the progress being tracked on a dedicated microsite will feature via a leaderboard. Top performers will be given the chance to win coveted rewards including MacBook, Air, iPhone, iPads, Jordans, and many other exciting prizes to ensure high engagement and enthusiasm among Gen Z.

      Raghav Bagai, Sociowash co-founder, on winning the mandate, expressed, “Partnering up a big player in the F&B space such as Pizza Hut is very thrilling for us. We, at YouthBeat, will be devising Pizza Hut’s very own student ambassador program called The Melts Squad, consisting of ambassadors across many Indian cities. We are already looking at more possible tools to optimize this ambassador program, leveraging our expertise in understanding the GenZ preferences and mindset, to enhance awareness and engagement around the new range. The Melts range comes with a tagline of "No interruptions. Only Satisfaction"- and we want to rightly put across how crispy, cheesy, and, loaded the range is, solidifying the sentiment that nothing in the world needs to pause while you binge on your own ’Melts’.”

      Commenting on the collaboration with SW Network, Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India, said, “Gen Z is an important demographic for us, and we are looking at many innovative ways to engage with them. Partnering with SW Network to launch the Melts Squad program is a significant step in that direction. Melts has already taken Gen Z by storm, and we are excited to take it up a notch with this partnership.”


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 6, 2024 10:30 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Agency News

      Arvind Limited onboards L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as Marketing Strategic Partner

      Arvind Limited onboards L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as Marketing Strategic Partner

      Agency News

      Nimesh Shah rejoins Madison Digital as General Manager

      Nimesh Shah rejoins Madison Digital as General Manager

      Agency News

      Cafe Coffee Day awards the digital communication mandate to Social Beat

      Cafe Coffee Day awards the digital communication mandate to Social Beat

      Agency News

      Antara Senior Living appoints Bang in the Middle as its creative agency

      Antara Senior Living appoints Bang in the Middle as its creative agency

      Agency News

      DDB Mudra wins the creative mandate for Narayana One Health

      DDB Mudra wins the creative mandate for Narayana One Health

      Interviews

      India's digital transformation drives success for OMD's innovative strategy: Charlotte Lee

      India's digital transformation drives success for OMD's innovative strategy: Charlotte Lee

      Advertising

      Wipro-owned Santoor shortlists Ogilvy and Tilt after multi-agency pitch: Exclusive

      Wipro-owned Santoor shortlists Ogilvy and Tilt after multi-agency pitch: Exclusive