Ellen Griffin takes charge as OMD’s first Global COO

OMD is doubling down on operational innovation with the appointment of Ellen Griffin as its first-ever Global Chief Operating Officer, a role that signals the agency’s push to future-proof its client solutions at scale across dynamic international markets.

Griffin, who previously served as Global Chief Client Solutions Officer, has been instrumental in shaping OMD’s service models, capabilities, and talent structures since joining in 2018. Now reporting directly to George Manas, Global CEO of OMD, she will take the lead in translating OMD’s bold promise “We create what’s next” into actionable, scalable frameworks that work across regions and categories.

As per a report by AdWeek, George Manas said that Griffin brings the vision and operational leadership to help their clients win in an increasingly complex and challenging business environment. Her appointment also reflects a larger ambition to activate Omnicom’s cross-functional advantage across media, CRM, data, commerce, content and creativity.

Her remit will cover brand and performance media planning and buying across APAC powerhouses like China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia, among others regions where digital maturity and market complexity demand localized yet globally aligned strategies. This builds on OMD’s growing portfolio, which includes brands like Under Armour, whose media duties the agency already handles in North America and EMEA.

At the heart of this evolution lies Omni, Omnicom’s marketing intelligence platform, which Griffin has helped leverage to co-develop tailored client solutions that have contributed to over $2.5 billion in net new business.