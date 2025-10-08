20 cases filed against celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and family for alleged Rs 5–7 crore investment fraud

ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib is facing serious legal trouble, with 20 cases filed against him, his wife and son for allegedly duping more than 100 investors of crores of rupees through a fake crypto investment scheme.
According to Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal Police, Habib and his wife said to be the founder of the company and his son Anas Habib, along with an associate named Saiful, are accused of running a fraudulent investment venture under the banner of Follicle Global Company (FLC).
What's the Scam?
The alleged scam traces back to 2023, when the Habibs organised a glittering event at Royal Palace Venkat Hall in Sambhal’s Sarayateen area. The event, held under FLC’s name, reportedly drew around 150 attendees who were promised 50–75% returns within a year on investments in Bitcoin and Binance coins.
Each investor is said to have put in between Rs 5–7 lakh, with the total estimated fraud amounting to Rs 5–7 crore, according to Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi, as quoted by India Today.
“When investors demanded their money back, the accused shut down the company and absconded,” Bishnoi said, adding that Jawed Habib, his son Anas and others have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
The first FIR was registered at Raysatti Police Station, followed by 19 additional cases after more victims came forward. So far, 35 complainants have approached the police.
Authorities have issued lookout notices against Habib and his family to prevent them from leaving the country. Police teams are now tracing their assets in Delhi and Mumbai, and investigations under Section 107 of the CrPC are underway. If charges are filed, the family may also face action under the Gangster Act, which could include property seizure.
Reacting to the allegations, Imran Habib, Jawed Habib’s younger brother, told ANI, “Let the law take its own course.” As of now, Jawed Habib and his family have not issued any official statement on the matter.