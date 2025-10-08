IndusInd Bank appoints Sheran Mendiratta Mehra as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Sheran Mendiratta Mehra, who led Tata Digital as chief business officer, has been appointed by IndusInd Bank as chief marketing officer.
In her new role, Mehra will oversee the bank's brand, marketing, and digital engagement strategy.
At Tata Digital, Mehra also served as Chief Brand Officer, Product Design, Brand. Prior to Tata Digital, she held the position of Group Executive Director, Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank (India). During their tenure at DBS, they focused on developing and implementing strategic marketing initiatives and overseeing communications strategies.
Earlier in their career, Mehra was Resort Marketing Head at Mahindra Holidays, where they contributed to marketing initiatives within the hospitality sector.
Before that, they served as Marketing & CRM Head at Dhanlaxmi Bank, focusing on customer engagement and marketing strategy. Mehra also held the role of Marketing Head at Barclays Bank UK PLC, contributing to marketing campaigns within the investment banking environment. Their work history includes a role as Associate VP, Brand, Marketing Communication & Media at HSBC, where they managed brand initiatives and marketing communications. Building on experience in financial services marketing, Mehra also served as Account Director at Ogilvy.
