            

Bajaj Finserv rebrands insurance arms after full ownership acquisition

The move follows the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) earlier this year, through which Bajaj Group acquired Allianz SE’s 26% stake in both ventures, taking full ownership to 100%.

By  Storyboard18Oct 8, 2025 12:05 PM
The rebranding comes with a new identity and campaign — ‘100% Bajaj. Made in India. Made for India. Made by India’.

Financial services major Bajaj Finserv has rebranded its insurance businesses — now called Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance — previously known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

The move follows the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) earlier this year, through which Bajaj Group acquired Allianz SE’s 26% stake in both ventures, taking full ownership to 100%, as per media reports.

The rebranding comes with a new identity and campaign — ‘100% Bajaj. Made in India. Made for India. Made by India’.

“This goes beyond a name change. It embodies our vision of empowering every Indian to fulfill their aspirations while staying financially protected,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv.


First Published on Oct 8, 2025 11:57 AM

