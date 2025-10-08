Bajaj Finserv rebrands insurance arms after full ownership acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT
Financial services major Bajaj Finserv has rebranded its insurance businesses — now called Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance — previously known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
The move follows the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) earlier this year, through which Bajaj Group acquired Allianz SE’s 26% stake in both ventures, taking full ownership to 100%, as per media reports.
The rebranding comes with a new identity and campaign — ‘100% Bajaj. Made in India. Made for India. Made by India’.
“This goes beyond a name change. It embodies our vision of empowering every Indian to fulfill their aspirations while staying financially protected,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv.
