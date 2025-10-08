California declares Diwali an official state holiday

ADVERTISEMENT
In a landmark moment for cultural inclusion in the United States, California has officially declared Diwali a state holiday, becoming the third U.S. state to do so after Pennsylvania and Connecticut, PTI reported.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 268, authored by Assembly member Ash Kalra and co-authored by Dr. Darshana Patel, officially recognising the Festival of Lights as a paid state holiday.
The decision is being hailed as a milestone for California’s over one million Indian Americans, who form the largest Indian diaspora population in the country. “Diwali brings communities together with the message of goodwill, peace, and renewal. California should embrace that light, not keep it hidden in darkness,” Kalra said, celebrating the bill’s passage through both houses of the state legislature last month.
Community organisations and diaspora leaders called the move a powerful step toward greater cultural representation and inclusivity. Nonprofit organisation Indiaspora described it as a “historic moment” that reflects the growing influence and contributions of Indian Americans across California. “This recognition honours generations who have helped shape California’s success,” said Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami, commending the governor’s “inclusive spirit” and vision.
Echoing the sentiment, Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist Ajay Bhutoria called the announcement a “radiant milestone” symbolising unity and resilience. “Diwali embodies the triumph of hope over hardship and unity over division,” he said, adding that the recognition gives families the chance to celebrate traditions like lighting diyas and making rangolis “without the shadows of work or deadlines.”
With this legislation, California joins Pennsylvania and Connecticut in formally recognising Diwali, while New York City has already declared it a public school holiday.