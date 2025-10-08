Titan’s jewellery biz up 19% in Q2 FY26, driven by marketing campaigns, festive spending

ADVERTISEMENT
Titan Company, part of the Tata Group, reported a 20% year-on-year consolidated revenue growth in the second quarter of FY2025-26, driven primarily by jewellery and watches divisions.
The owner of brands such as Tanishq, Fastrack, and CaratLane recorded a 19% year-on-year growth in its domestic jewellery business during the quarter. According to its stock exchange filing, rising gold prices boosted average ticket sizes, offsetting a marginal year-on-year decline in buyer volumes. The impact of a high base in Q2 FY25 — when custom duty reductions had spurred sales --was balanced by the early onset of the festive season in September this year, compared to October in FY25.
The company said growth was further supported by strong consumer promotions, including attractive exchange offers and marketing campaigns that helped stimulate demand despite elevated gold prices.
Within jewellery, studded pieces across Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya grew in the mid-teens, outpacing plain gold jewellery, while gold coins continued their strong run, reflecting robust investment demand.
Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya together posted 18% year-on-year growth, adding 24 new stores during the quarter. CaratLane delivered 30% growth year-on-year and expanded its footprint with 10 new stores.
In the watches segment, Titan’s domestic business grew 12% year-on-year, led by a 17% growth in the analog category. The Titan brand saw strong double-digit growth and higher volumes ahead of the festive season. However, the smart wearables category declined 23% year-on-year. The watches division added a net 15 new stores — including five Titan World, seven Helios, and three Fastrack stores.
Among emerging businesses, fragrances grew 48% year-on-year, driven by strong volume growth in Fastrack and Skinn, while the women’s bags segment surged 90%, supported by network expansion. Taneira, the ethnic wear brand, posted 13% growth year-on-year.
Titan’s EyeCare business grew 9% domestically, supported by strong performance in international brands, sunglasses, and the e-commerce channel. The division added five new ‘Runway’ stores in the quarter.
The company’s international business grew 86% year-on-year, led by Tanishq’s expansion in the US and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. Tanishq more than doubled its business in the US and reported double-digit growth in the GCC region, adding a new store in Virginia, USA, during Q2 FY26, the compnay mentioned in the filing.