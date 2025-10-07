Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to visit India; likely to inaugrate Bengaluru office and meet PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT
Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is visiting India this week, signaling the company’s growing focus on the world’s second-largest Internet market as competition among global AI giants intensifies.
As per a report by Moneycontrol, Amodei is expected to inaugurate Anthropic’s first India office in Bengaluru, a strategic move to deepen the company’s local footprint and engage directly with India’s fast-growing developer ecosystem.
The visit may also include meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the firm’s long-term plans and areas of collaboration.
Amodei is accompanied by senior Anthropic executives, including Guillaume Princen (Head of EMEA), Danny Delaney (Startups), Chloe Ho (Startup Sales), and Philip Hootsmans (Go-To-Market Strategy).
The team will host developer workshops and startup meetups later this week to showcase products like Claude Sonnet 4.5, which Anthropic touts as the world’s most powerful AI model for coding and agentic applications.
India has emerged as a crucial market for Anthropic as it is the largest user base for Claude outside the U.S., accounting for 7.2% of global usage, largely driven by coding-related tasks. The company’s latest Economic Index notes that over half of India’s Claude usage involves programming, underscoring the country’s growing influence in the AI ecosystem.
The visit follows a broader global expansion push. On September 26, Anthropic announced plans to triple its international workforce and expand its applied AI team fivefold. With run-rate revenue nearing $1 billion and a valuation of $183 billion, Anthropic is now scouting for country leads in India, further underlining its intent to establish a strong operational base in the region.