TCS calls off Q2 press conference as schedule overlaps Ratan Tata’s 1st death anniversary

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has cancelled its Quarter 2 press conference for fiscal year 2026, marking the second year in a row the company has opted out of the media briefing.
The meeting, initially scheduled for October 9, was called off as it coincides with first death anniversary of former Tata Group chairman and iconic business leader Ratan Tata.
While the press conference has been cancelled, the company’s analyst call will proceed as planned, covering financial results and management insights.
According to media reports, the cancellation is unlikely to affect investor sentiment, as key discussions on the company’s performance and future outlook will still take place during the analyst call.
In Quarter 1, TCS reported a net profit of Rs 12,040 crore, while revenue rose 1.3% year-on-year to Rs 63,437 crore from Rs 62,613 crore. The operating profit margin expanded 0.3% quarter-on-quarter to 24.5%.