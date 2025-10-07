Elon Musk names Anthony Armstrong as xAI’s new CFO

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk has appointed former Morgan Stanley banker Anthony Armstrong as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of his artificial intelligence company, xAI, according to media reports. He succeeds Mike Liberatore.
In his new role, Armstrong will oversee finance operations for both xAI and Musk’s social media platform X.
Armstrong has served as Head of Global Technology M&A at Morgan Stanley since 2015. Before that, he held several senior roles at Credit Suisse, including Head of Technology for the Americas, Co-Head of American M&A, and Head of M&A for the Middle East & North Africa.
Based in Los Angeles during his tenure at Credit Suisse, Armstrong advised companies across industries on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and cross-border transactions, including deals between the U.S. and MENA regions.
He began his career at Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co., later joining Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ), which merged with Credit Suisse First Boston in 2000.
Armstrong holds an MBA with honours from Northwestern University and a B.S. from Colorado State University. Read More: Elon Musk’s xAI seeks ‘video game tutors’ to train Grok chatbot