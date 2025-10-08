CCI dismisses complaint alleging use of dirty water at Nestlé’s Goa plant

ADVERTISEMENT
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed a complaint claiming that Nestlé India’s Goa factory used dirty water to produce Maggi sauce, according to Bar and Bench.
Filed by Sarvesh M. Kolumbkar, the complaint also alleged false labelling and sought interim relief under Section 33 to probe what he described as a “Maggi Sauce scam” running for 15 years.
However, the CCI noted that the allegations related to food safety violations, not competition law issues. It held that claims of unhygienic production and mislabelling did not amount to anti-competitive conduct under the Act.
Consequently, the CCI declined to order an investigation and rejected the request for interim relief, observing that “no case for grant of interim reliefs as sought under Section 33 of the Act arises.”