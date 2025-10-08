Anthropic to open Bengaluru office, begin hiring for India expansion

ADVERTISEMENT
Anthropic, the AI research and development company behind the frontier AI model Claude, announced it will expand its global operations to India and open an office in Bengaluru. Anthropic’s Co-Founder and CEO, Dario Amodei, is visiting India this week to share the company’s vision of developing responsible AI systems that promote social benefit and economic growth, in line with India’s AI ambitions.
“India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. “There is deep alignment between the challenges India is tackling and our mission as a company, from deploying AI across diverse languages and contexts, to building frameworks for responsible governance. India's AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically, and we’re looking forward to working with organizations in India to pave a path for how beneficial AI can be scaled in a way that serves everyone."
Anthropic’s plans center on the pillars of empowering India's entrepreneurial ecosystem to develop the next generation of globally competitive companies, deploying AI for social impact in sectors such as education, healthcare and agriculture, and supporting key industries through strategic partnerships with Indian enterprises, nonprofits, and startups, as per the company.
Anthropic will establish a dedicated local presence beginning with an office in Bengaluru that will open in early 2026, and hire an in-market team focused on building AI for unique local uses across the country. Bengaluru was chosen for its strong talent density and proximity to India’s enterprise ecosystem. Bengaluru is Anthropic’s second office in the Indo-Pacific region, following Tokyo, Japan, and the company will continue to expand in the region with additional announcements planned later this year.
“Our expansion comes at a pivotal moment when Indian enterprises and startups are seeking AI models they can trust,” said Paul Smith, Anthropic’s Chief Commercial Officer. “They need systems that combine frontier performance with the safety and reliability required to support critical business operations at the massive scale that they operate. We see remarkable promise in India’s innovation ecosystem – the vibrant startup and developer communities alongside Indian enterprises are building solutions that impact millions of lives globally.”