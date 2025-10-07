Burger King India operator Restaurant Brands Asia appoints Arijit Datta as new CFO

ADVERTISEMENT
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd (RBA), the operator of Burger King in India, has announced the appointment of Arijit Datta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 8, 2025, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The appointment marks a key leadership change at the QSR (quick service restaurant) chain’s parent company, aimed at strengthening its financial and governance functions amid an aggressive expansion phase in India and international markets.
Datta succeeds Sumit Zaveri, who had been serving as interim CFO since May 2025. Zaveri will step down from that role at the close of business hours on October 7, but will continue to serve as Group CFO and Chief Business Officer (CBO), retaining his designation as a Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013.
RBA, which operates the Burger King brand in India and Indonesia, said Datta brings over two decades of experience across finance, strategy, governance, and compliance.
Prior to this, he served as CFO of Pepe Jeans India Ltd and held senior finance roles at Agro Tech Foods Ltd and Eveready Industries India Ltd.
A Chartered Accountant by training, Datta holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in commerce, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).