Shashi Tharoor thanks Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran - here's why

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed gratitude to Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and the senior leadership of Air India Group for their “swift and constructive” response to his concerns over the reported large-scale cancellation of Air India Express flights from Kerala in the upcoming winter schedule.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor wrote, “I’m grateful to Mr N. Chandrasekharan, Chairman of Tata Sons, for his swift call in response to my tweet, and for the responsiveness shown by the Air India Group on this issue.”
He added that the agility with which the Air India Express leadership reacted—meeting him in Thiruvananthapuram with facts, figures, and proposed solutions—was “impressive.”
I’m grateful to Mr N. Chandrasekharan, Chairman of @TataSons, for his swift call in response to my tweet, and for the responsiveness shown by the @AirIndia Group on this issue. The agility with which @AirIndiaX reacted to my concerns, with its entire senior leadership coming to… https://t.co/mfuhLZ1tH5— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 6, 2025
Tharoor also acknowledged Nipun Agarwal, Chairman of Air India Express, for his “highly constructive approach,” and said he looks forward to keeping communication channels open with the airline group.
The remarks follow Tharoor’s earlier criticism of Air India Express on September 29, when he publicly raised concerns about the reported withdrawal of several flights from Kerala’s major airports — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur, between late October and March.
He had warned that the move would “cause severe hardship to migrant workers, students, tourists, and families,” and urged the airline not to treat Kerala as an “afterthought.”
Tharoor’s statement underscores the group’s growing focus on regional connectivity and customer engagement, especially amid heightened competition from airlines like IndiGo and Akasa Air.