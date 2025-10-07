Netflix signs MOU with IICT and FICCI

ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix India has announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and FICCI to support students in India’s AVGC-XR sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality).
The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India at the 25th edition of FICCI Frames.
Netflix will support IICT in curriculum development and facilitate industry professionals to share real-world experience and best practices with IICT students. The collaboration will include workshops, masterclasses, and guest lectures delivered directly or through partners designed to mentor students.
Under this MoU, Netflix will leverage the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity to offer scholarships to select students identified in collaboration with IICT. The Netflix Fund for Creative Equity is a dedicated effort to create opportunities for underrepresented talent in the media and entertainment sector.
To strengthen this partnership, Netflix will participate in three of IICT’s national councils: the R&D Council, the Academic Council, and the Industry Development Council, bringing together leading voices from academia, industry, and policy to help shape India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem.
Mahima Kaul, Director - Global Affairs, Netflix India, said, “Building on our efforts to promote skill development and inclusive access in the media and entertainment sector, this collaboration with IICT and FICCI aligns with the government’s vision to strengthen India’s AVGC sector. We aim to equip every aspiring creator with the tools and opportunities to drive innovation in entertainment."
Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, IICT, said, “This collaboration with Netflix and FICCI marks a significant step in bridging the gap between academia and the creative industry. By providing our students with hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to global best practices, we are equipping the next generation of storytellers and technologists to thrive in India’s dynamic AVGC-XR ecosystem."
Munjal Shroff, Chairman, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, said, "This MoU with IICT and Netflix underscores our commitment to building an industry-led ecosystem where academia, industry, and policy converge to unlock new opportunities."
