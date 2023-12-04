Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

On December 3, Helen Anchan, advertising veteran and a former account director at Lintas, breathed her last. She was the former head of media planning at Lintas. Anchan’s has been a role model for many young media professionals in India. She was one of the few women in advertising in the 1950s.

Former Lintas professional Prem Mehta fondly remembers Anchan as one of the stalwarts of Lintas who held the media department together. According to Mehta, Anchan was one of the best media planners of her time.

Lynn D'souza, former director-in-charge of media and chairman and CEO of Lintas, tells Storyboard18 that Anchan will always be a part of Indian advertising history. She will always be regarded as one of the pioneers of media planning, says D'souza. She remembers the time when Anchan helped her out at work and baked for her.