BCCI awards Rs51 crore bonus to India’s Women’s Cricket Team after historic World Cup victory

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a ₹51 crore cash prize for the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic World Cup victory — a gesture that underscores the growing recognition and commercial promise of women’s sports in the country.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Stadium, securing their first-ever World Cup title. The triumph marked the culmination of a long pursuit that saw heartbreak in the 2005 and 2017 finals.
The ₹51 crore reward exceeds the official International Cricket Council (ICC) prize of $4.48 million (about ₹39.8 crore), highlighting the Indian board’s intent to celebrate what it called a “wonderful performance” and a landmark moment for women’s cricket.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told news agency ANI that the bonus, which will be distributed among players, selectors, and support staff led by coach Amol Muzumdar, reflects the board’s appreciation for the team’s achievement.
“Without touching anything from the ICC’s kitty, BCCI on its own is going to pay as a reward of ₹51 crore,” Saikia said, crediting Jay Shah, ICC chair and BCCI secretary, for having earlier pushed for a threefold increase in the ICC Women’s World Cup prize pool.
The final showcased India’s depth and balance. Batting first after South Africa chose to bowl, India put up a commanding 298 runs, with opener Shafali Verma leading the charge with 87. South African captain Laura Wolvaardt’s century kept the contest alive, but Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul sealed the win. Shafali, who also took two wickets, was named Player of the Match.
Beyond the celebrations, India’s victory — and the scale of the BCCI’s reward — may mark a turning point in how women’s cricket is valued commercially and culturally in the country. With record attendance and soaring television viewership, the win is expected to attract more advertisers and investment to the women’s game, once seen as an afterthought in India’s cricketing ecosystem.