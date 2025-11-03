            
  • Women’s World Cup win: Indian stalwarts like Satya Nadella, Amit Shah react to the legendary win, call it 'proudest of moments'

Indian icons came ahead and congratulated Team India as they beat South Africa, winning their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats.

By  Storyboard18Nov 3, 2025 9:44 AM
Team India beat South Africa, winning their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats

The Women in Blue won their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title on Sunday. They beat South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Indian icons such as Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Smriti Irani, Gauram Adani and Amit Shah were among the millions who in congratulating the Indian women’s cricket team. They called his a historic win in the 2025 World Cup. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, are both self-confessed cricket fans who follow the game closely despite their busy schedules leading two of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Nadella wrote, "Respect to ???????? South Africa for making their first-ever final ???? A truly historic day for women’s cricket—new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the team on their phenomenal win. He wrote,

"It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025, elevating India's pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls"

Fireworks lit up the sky near the DY Patil Stadium, as India defeated South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Final by 52 runs.

Disappointments of the 2005 and 2017 World Cup finals were left behind by Team India as they beat South Africa, winning their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats. secretary Devajit Saikia, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came ahead and announced a cash prize of ₹51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup-winning Team India.

See more reactions here:


First Published on Nov 3, 2025 9:23 AM

