Women’s World Cup win: Indian stalwarts like Satya Nadella, Amit Shah react to the legendary win, call it 'proudest of moments'

The Women in Blue won their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title on Sunday. They beat South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
Indian icons such as Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Smriti Irani, Gauram Adani and Amit Shah were among the millions who in congratulating the Indian women’s cricket team. They called his a historic win in the 2025 World Cup. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, are both self-confessed cricket fans who follow the game closely despite their busy schedules leading two of the world’s biggest tech companies.
That was a nail biting women's world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too!— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 2, 2025
Nadella wrote, "Respect to ???????? South Africa for making their first-ever final ???? A truly historic day for women’s cricket—new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born."
Women in Blue = World Champions! ????????????— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 2, 2025
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the team on their phenomenal win. He wrote,
"It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025, elevating India's pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls"
Hats off to the world champion Team India.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 2, 2025
Congratulations to the… pic.twitter.com/fTP0gNoV3A
Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Team on winning their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 3, 2025
A historic achievement that showcases their talent, perseverance and teamwork.
The nation takes immense pride in your success. @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/bLfXdDbhUn
They didn’t just lift the trophy.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 2, 2025
They lifted the game of Women’s cricket itself.
And while doing so, inspired whole new generations of young Indian champions.
Thank you for the enormous pride tonight!!#INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/S7qpF9iqfG
Congratulations to Team India!! What a victory for Bharat and her daughters! This is not just a victory in cricket. It is a victory of spirit, of grace, of every girl who ever dared to dream.— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 3, 2025
हर गेंद पे जोश, हर शॉट में शान,
ये है हमारी Team India - देश की पहचान!
Proud of Team… https://t.co/I4SHPuQkE1
Jeet gaye!! ????— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 2, 2025
HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women's Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more.. All my love & respect ????????♥️ https://t.co/fm7qQMarru
Our ‘Women in Blue’ are World Champions! ????????— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 2, 2025
A wave of pure joy has swept across over a billion hearts in Bharat as India lifts the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Thank you for this historic, beautiful, and proudest of moments. You have ignited a revolution in belief and… pic.twitter.com/Vo9PX8Wd1S
Fireworks lit up the sky near the DY Patil Stadium, as India defeated South Africa ICC Women's World Cup Final by 52 runs.
HISTORY MADE! ????????— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 2, 2025
Our women in blue have done it- India is the WORLD CHAMPION at the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025
This victory is not just about the trophy, it is about every daughter dared to dream, every parent who believed and every coach who never gave up. From every drop of sweat… pic.twitter.com/8VtvK1sFG7
???????? A Historic Triumph for India’s Women Warriors! ????????— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 2, 2025
What a game throughout!
Super congratulations to our Indian Women’s Cricket Team for clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025! This historic victory stands as a testament to their grit, determination, and teamwork.
You’ve… pic.twitter.com/7flt2FZd3z
World Champions! ????????????— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) November 2, 2025
Congratulations to the Indian women’s cricket team as they win their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title. What a performance! ???? #TeamIndia #CWC25
1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. ????— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2025
Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift… pic.twitter.com/YiFeqpRipc
Disappointments of the 2005 and 2017 World Cup finals were left behind by Team India as they beat South Africa, winning their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats. secretary Devajit Saikia, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came ahead and announced a cash prize of ₹51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup-winning Team India.
