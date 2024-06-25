All about Gaurav Banerjee - former journalist, ex-Disney exec who is now CEO of SPNI

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) appointed Gaurav Banerjee as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) this week. Banerjee will replace NP Singh, who has been in the organization for 25 years and is regarded as a leading visionary in India's media and entertainment space. Singh will move into the role of non-executive chair by the end of the current fiscal year. Banerjee's role will become effective on or before August 26, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Gaurav Banerjee

Banerjee, 47, is a veteran in the content business. His over two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry started as an assistant producer and anchor for Aaj Tak. Banerjee joined Star India in 2004 as Anchor and Executive Editor of Star News prime time shows. As an anchor, he has covered the Afghan war and the General Elections.

He moved on to lead the content strategy of the network's regional entertainment channels in 2008 and expanded the company's reach in two new markets, Bengal and Maharashtra with Star Jalsha and Star Pravah respectively.

In 2009, Banerjee moved on to Hindi entertainment as Head of Content Strategy at Star Plus, and he was responsible for Star's widely popular shows like 'Diya aur Baati Hum' and 'Sasural Genda Phool'.

He took on the role of General Manager of Star Plus in 2013 and propelled Star Plus into a strong leadership brand with blockbuster shows like Mahabharata and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Around 2015-2016, he took charge as the leader of the Content Studio and refreshed the storytelling approach for Star Plus and Star Bharat. He also led Star's English portfolio which included Star Movies and Star World. He also strengthened the Hotstar library with world class content.

Banerjee's leadership of content 2015 onward was pivotal for the company. Banerjee was Head of Content for Hindi Entertainment & Disney+ Hotstar and Business Head for Star Bharat, Hindi & English Movies, Kids & Infotainment, and Regional (East).

His strategic vision and innovative approach consistently positioned top shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, and Imlie at the forefront of viewership ratings. He was vital in producing award-winning streaming originals such as the Emmy-nominated Aarya, Special Ops, The Freelancer, and The Night Manager for Disney+ Hotstar. He was also dedicated to nurturing a pool of writers with Star Writers Program.

Banerjee holds a master's degree in filmmaking and TV production from Jamia Milia Islamia University and an undergraduate in History from St Stephens, Delhi University.

