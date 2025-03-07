Amit Doshi, Rajneet Singh Kohli: High profile exits at Britannia Industries

Foods major Britannia Industries lost two key leaders Amit Doshi and Rajneet Singh Kohli within a month. Amit Doshi, who held the position of chief marketing officer at Britannia Industries for three years, will be joining PhonePe as the chief marketing officer, as per industry reports. Rajneet Singh Kohli, who led the company as CEO and executive director, has tendered his resignation after a 2.5 year run.

Storyboard18 looks at Doshi’s and Kohli’s career trajectory.

Rajneet Singh Kohli

Rajneet Singh Kohli, who led Britannia Industries as chief executive officer and executive director since September 26, 2022, has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from March 14.

During his stint, and as part of the company’s vision to become a responsible ‘Global Total Foods Company’, Kohli led the expansion into new food and beverage categories by driving product innovation and building trusted brands.

He spearheaded Britannia’s large-scale distribution transformation and outlet service architecture. He initiated and led digital and data analytics council where he invested in world class platforms, automation systems etc.

He invested in the latest Aseptic PET line for beverages and established a dairy drinks business of US $30 million.

Kohli, who began his career at Color Steels Inc, UK as contract accounts administrator went on to work across RR Financial Consulting, Asian Paints, The Coca-Cola Company, and Domino’s where he held the positions of manager business development, regional manager, senior vice president : north, west & central India and head premium products division for India, and president and chief business officer respectively.

At The Coca-Cola Company, Kohli accelerated market share by expanding the beverage portfolio. He led sales and plant operations with complete P&L responsibility for Hindustan Coca-Cola Bottling.

From the start of 2017, his additional responsibility was setting up a new division across India and leading the overall operations (business development, P&L, sales, RTM and market execution) for the premium brand portfolio - Minute Maid, Schweppes range, Smart Water, Monster, Smoothies etc.

Kohli holds a masters in business administration from the University of Wales, Cardiff.

Amit Doshi

Amit Doshi, who led Britannia Industries as chief marketing officer, put down his papers on January 31, and his last working day is on March 17. It has been reported that PhonePe, digital payments and financial services company, which is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO), is appointing Doshi in a similar position.

He began his career at Perfetti Van Melle as an area sales manager, and then joined Britannia Industries where he was elevated to marketing manager. Then, he began his innings at Lenovo where he was promoted to chief marketing officer for the Indian and South Asian region.

As the former business head at Britannia Industries, Doshi looked into the segments of biscuits, creme wafers and salty snacks. He was responsible for delivering sustainable, profitable growth - driving topline through brand equity and penetration building initiatives, improving operating income, growing market share, and co-creating the new product roadmap.

Also as the former marketing manager, Doshi led marketing, equity creation and innovation efforts in the health category ('Health for Adults' & 'Kids Nutrition'). The portfolio included NutriChoice, Milk Bikis and Innovation programs in the Health space.

At Lenovo, Doshi was responsible for shaping the growth and equity of Lenovo's brand portfolio and demand across all lines of business - consumer (B2C), enterprise, small and medium business (SMB) and tablet.

Doshi strengths lie in strategic planning, P&L management, evangelising initiatives, branding and brand architecture, brand portfolio management, digital, social, innovation, strategic sales and channel development, coaching and talent development.