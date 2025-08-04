Air New Zealand's new Indian-origin CEO Nikhil Ravishankar marks diversity milestone - and racist backlash

Air New Zealand has appointed Nikhil Ravishankar as its next chief executive officer, ushering in a new era of leadership for the country’s flagship carrier. Ravishankar, currently serving as the airline’s Chief Digital Officer, will officially step into the role on October 20, 2025, succeeding Greg Foran.

The promotion marks a historic milestone: Ravishankar becomes the first person of Indian origin to lead the airline — and one of the few top executives of South Asian descent to head a major New Zealand company. The moment, however, has not come without controversy.

Following the announcement, a wave of racist remarks flooded social media platforms, forcing several of New Zealand’s major news outlets, including the New Zealand Herald, Radio New Zealand, and TVNZ’s 1News, to disable comments on their stories. The outlets cited an inability to safely moderate the volume of offensive or derogatory posts.

“We appreciate the high level of interest in this story but cannot safely moderate it at this time,” the New Zealand Herald stated on Facebook.

The backlash stands in stark contrast to the enthusiasm expressed by the airline’s leadership.

“Across Air New Zealand, we are very clear on what matters most — connecting our communities and country to each other and the world, delivering value and excellence, and running a world-class airline that all Kiwis are proud of,” said Air New Zealand Board Chair Dame Therese Walsh. “Nikhil brings the mindset and contemporary leadership we need to build on our strong foundations and focus on the future.”

Walsh noted that Ravishankar’s “ambition for the airline’s future and his people leadership skills” made him stand out in a global search for the position. “His pursuit of excellence, digital literacy, global outlook and relationships, and his deep care for the airline and New Zealand shone through,” she added.

Ravishankar joined Air New Zealand nearly five years ago and has since led digital transformation efforts, including overhauls of the airline’s loyalty program and technology infrastructure. Prior to that, he was Chief Digital Officer at utility company Vector and held senior leadership roles at Accenture.

In his first remarks as incoming CEO, Ravishankar struck a tone of humility and optimism. “I'm both thrilled and humbled to be given this opportunity to lead Air New Zealand,” he said. “This airline is an institution with a deep legacy but also a fantastic future.”

Ravishankar emphasized the airline’s role not only as a transportation provider but as a national symbol. “At the end of the day, we are a people business – purposeful, ambitious, and deeply rooted in Aotearoa New Zealand, and I'm excited to help shape what this next stage of Air New Zealand looks like,” he said.

Despite the initial social media firestorm, many observers say Ravishankar’s appointment reflects broader shifts in New Zealand’s corporate landscape — where diversity, digital transformation, and resilience are increasingly seen as essential leadership qualities.