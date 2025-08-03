From 18 herbs to global shelves: Why Medimix still smells like childhood

India’s appetite for natural and ayurvedic products is witnessing a significant due to growing health consciousness, preference for chemical-free products, and increased access to organic personal care items through online platforms. As the market continues its rapid expansion, legacy brands like Medimix are finding renewed relevance among health-conscious consumers.

"In the world of marketing, the product is the most important element. We often talk about the 4Ps, but ultimately, it's the product that drives consumer trial and long-term loyalty. Even though the product’s foundation is rooted in an Ayurvedic formulation, it competes strongly on product experience with all leading brands in the country," Anupam Katheriya, CEO, Cholayil Private Ltd. and Director, Medimix Pvt. Ltd., told Storyboard18.

According to a IMARC study, the Indian Ayurvedic products market is expected to grow from Rs 875.9 billion in 2024 to Rs 3,605 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 16.17%. The market growth is attributed to increasing consumer preference for natural and chemical-free products, rising awareness of health and wellness, growing demand for organic skincare, and expanding e-commerce platforms. As per the study, Dabur, Patanjali, Himalaya and Vicco are the leading brands in this space.

Legacy of 50-years!

Established by the Cholayil family over five decades ago, the brand’s ethos remains closely tied to its origins even today. "More importantly, our product is truly rooted in Ayurveda and that’s why consumers experience a broad spectrum of benefits when they use Medimix. Over time, we’ve modernized the format. From our classic soap, we upgraded to value-added soaps with glycerin bases. We also introduced more contemporary formats like body wash, face wash and hand wash. In fact, we receive strong word-of-mouth, not just in India but across global markets," said Katheriya.

The brand journey began in 1969, when Dr. Sidhan of the Cholayil family brought together traditional Ayurvedic knowledge and entrepreneurial foresight to create a green bar of soap from the family’s use of Viprathi oil. He formulated a blend of 18 healing herbs, giving birth to Medimix, what is even prescribed by dermatologists sometimes.

Today, the brand has expanded with its portfolio now including multiple variants of soap, body wash and facial cleansers, with a presence in over 30 countries. "We are strong in countries like Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, Malaysia, Singapore and even the Middle East," Katheriya claimed.

Nostalgia - the ultimate guide...

In addition to local relevance, Medimix is leaning into nostalgia, tapping into memories of childhood, travel or family rituals that involved its products. This emotional connection is being actively explored in its new brand storytelling. “Nostalgia plays a big part, many people associate Medimix with childhood or travel. We want to tap into that sensorial memory,” Katheriya added.