'I'm going to propose to you': WCL owner's live proposal to Karishma Kotak stuns fans and goes viral

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) ended on a high note as South Africa Champions triumphed over Pakistan Champions in the much-anticipated final, powered by a dazzling batting display from AB de Villiers.

However, it wasn't just cricket that had fans talking.

A surprise moment during the live broadcast has gone viral across social media platforms. As WCL presenter Karishma Kotak wrapped up the post-match segment, she casually asked league founder and CEO Harshit Tomar, "How are you going to celebrate today?"

Tomar's reply left her - and viewers - absolutely speechless. "Probably once this is over, I am going to propose to you."

Caught off-guard, Kotak reacted with a stunned "Oh my God" before swiftly regaining composure and continuing her duties.

But the unexpected exchange had already sparked a frenzy online, with clips of the moment spreading rapidly across Instagram, X, and YouTube.

While there’s no confirmation yet on whether the proposal was serious or in jest, the moment became one of the most talked-about highlights of the tournament’s finale.

Netizens poured in with stunned responses. One user expressed, "Money can't buy you class." Another added, "Cringe af". Many users recognized Tomar as one of the contestants on MTV Roadies 8.0. "Damn, Roadies guy came a long way," one user noted.

The WCL Man: Harshit Tomar

Harshit Tomar is no stranger to the limelight. Before launching the WCL, Tomar made his mark in India's music scene as a rapper and songwriter. He has released over 30 tracks, working with industry names like Neha Kakkar and Raftaar, and runs his own music label - Platinum Music.

Beyond music, Tomar has represented brands like EaseMyTrip at major sporting events, including the Asia Cup, World Tennis League, and World Padel League. With the launch of the World Championship of Legends, he’s taken his flair for entertainment to the cricket field, creating a unique blend of sport and spectacle.

Who is Karishma Kotak?

Karishma Kotak, the face of the WCL broadcast, is a British-Indian actress and model with a career spanning both UK and Indian entertainment industries. Born in London to a Gujarati father and East African mother, she began modelling at age 16 and moved to India at 20 to pursue a career in film and television.