PNB Housing shakes up leadership after CEO exit; new senior appointments announced

Following the surprise resignation of Managing Director and CEO Girish Kousgi, PNB Housing Finance has acted quickly to reinforce investor confidence and business continuity by appointing new senior leaders.
Function head Jatul Anand has been elevated to Executive Director and will now oversee the 'prime and emerging' business segments, spanning sales, credit, product and collections. Meanwhile, Valli Sekar takes charge as Chief Business Officer for the affordable housing segment, effective August 2.
The leadership reshuffle comes amid market jitters, with PNB Housing shares tumbling 18% on the BSE after news of Kousgi’s resignation broke. His departure, effective October 28, nearly a year before the end of his term—comes as he seeks opportunities outside the organisation.
In a statement aimed at calming investor nerves, the mortgage lender assured that its core priorities, strong growth, asset quality and healthy margins—remain intact. It also said that Kousgi would support a smooth leadership transition, while the board begins its search for a seasoned professional to fill the CEO role.
This leadership change follows the recent exits of Dilip Vaitheeswaran, Chief Sales Officer and Anujai Saxena, Business Head for the affordable segment, in July, making this a critical period for the company to stabilise and refocus.
