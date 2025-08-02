Salesforce appoints Mankiran Chowhan as Managing Director, Sales & Distribution, India

ADVERTISEMENT
Salesforce has appointed Mankiran Chowhan as the Managing Director, Sales & Distribution, India, reinforcing the company’s strategic focus on the rapidly growing Indian market.
In a LinkedIn post, Chowhan reflected on her journey since joining Salesforce three and a half years ago, describing her core belief that “we bring our customers closer to theirs.” She shared how this belief has deepened over time as she witnessed the company’s unified platform enabling AI-powered productivity, personalized customer experiences, real-time insights, and meaningful business outcomes across industries.
“India is a strategic priority for Salesforce, and the growth potential in our market is tremendous,” Chowhan wrote. “The road ahead is full of opportunity, and I couldn't be more excited for what we’ll build together.”
She also expressed gratitude to Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, and Arun Kumar Parameswaran, SVP & Managing Director, for their trust and mentorship, along with appreciation for internal teams and the broader Salesforce ecosystem for their continued passion and purpose.
Chowhan’s appointment comes at a time when Salesforce is doubling down on its India operations, leveraging the country's digital transformation wave, startup ecosystem, and enterprise tech adoption.
Chowhan is expected to lead growth efforts across sectors, scale customer engagement, and further embed Salesforce’s platform in the digital backbone of Indian enterprises.
