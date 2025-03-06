PhonePe to hire Britannia's Amit Doshi as CMO: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
PhonePe, which is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO), is all set to hire, Amit Doshi as the chief marketing officer, who was previously with Britannia Industries in a similar position, stated an ET report.
It was further reported that another Bengaluru based internet firm too was in talks with Doshi for another role, but he has accepted PhonePe's offer.
Doshi submitted his resignation at Britannia Industries on January 31, 2025, and his last working day is on March 17, 2025.
In his previous role, as the business head for biscuits, creme wafers and salty snacks, he was responsible for delivering sustainable, profitable growth - driving Topline through Brand Equity and Penetration building initiatives, improving Operating income, growing Market Share, and co-creating the New Product Roadmap.
Doshi began his career at Perfetti Van Melle as an area sales manager and then also worked at Lenovo. As the former marketing manager at Britannia Industries, Doshi Led marketing, equity creation & innovation effort in the Health category ('Health for Adults' & 'Kids Nutrition') through a team of brand managers. The portfolio included NutriChoice, Milk Bikis and Innovation program in the Health space.
