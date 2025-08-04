            
  • Home
  • brand makers
  • Nykaa Chairperson Falguni Nayar's pay rises 28% to Rs 11 crore in FY25; Nayar family's total compensation up 31%

Nykaa Chairperson Falguni Nayar's pay rises 28% to Rs 11 crore in FY25; Nayar family's total compensation up 31%

Notably, no commission or sitting fees was paid to Sanjay Nayar in FY2025, who is the Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the company

By  Storyboard18Aug 4, 2025 8:00 AM
Nykaa Chairperson Falguni Nayar's pay rises 28% to Rs 11 crore in FY25; Nayar family's total compensation up 31%
(From L to R): Adwaita Nayar, (Executive Director, Managing Director & CEO – Nykaa Fashion Limited, Head of owned brands), Falguni Nayar (Executive Chairperson, Managing Director & CEO), and Anchit Nayar, (Executive Director FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited and MD & CEO Nykaa E-Retail Limited)

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nykaa, earned around Rs 11 crore in the financial year 2024-25. Falguni's total compensation witnessed nearly a 28% rise year-on-year, according to the data in the company's annual report.

Building on Falguni Nayar's compensation increase, her children--Adwaita Nayar and Anchit Nayar--also saw their compensation rise by 38% year-on-year in FY25.

Adwaita Nayar, the Managing Director and CEO of Nykaa Fashion Limited (a 100% Subsidiary of the Company), received a remuneration of Rs 5.8 crore in FY2025 compared to Rs 4.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Anchit Nayar, MD and CEO of Nykaa E-Retail Limited, also received similar compensation in FY25.

Notably, no commission or sitting fees was paid to Sanjay Nayar, who is the Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the company.

Overall, the Nayars remuneration witnessed a 31% YoY rise in FY2025.

Expanding beyond the Nayar family, the report indicated that managerial remuneration overall increased by 14.95%, while employees' average salary (includes fixed pay) rose by 9.2% in FY2025. In the previous financial year, the average salary increase for Nykaa's employees was 8.7%.

The median remuneration of the employees of the company as at the end of the year under review was Rs 9.6 lakh, which was 14.29% higher than the previous year’s median remuneration.

Reflecting broader company trends, Nykaa cut employee expenses to 8.4% of revenue in FY2025, from 8.8% in FY2024. According to the company's annual report, the total employee count stood at 3,735, with 1,322 new hires in FY2025. Nykaa's workforce comprises 43% female employees, while permanent employees on rolls were 491 as of March 31, 2025.


Tags
First Published on Aug 4, 2025 8:00 AM

More from Storyboard18