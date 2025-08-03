Bollywood’s property shuffle: Big B, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar invest in high-value real estate

Bollywood celebrities aren't just lighting up the silver screen - they're also making headline-worthy moves in the real estate market. From strategic exits to mega sales, Mumbai's elite actors are actively reshuffling their property portfolios in 2025.

Leading the pack is Akshay Kumar, who recently sold two residential units in Mumbai's Borivali East for a combined Rs 7.1 crore. Purchased in 2017 for Rs 3.7 crore, the actor nearly doubled his investment within seven years.

As reported by SquareYards, the properties are located in a 35-acre ready-to-move-in development by Oberoi Realty.

One of the units, measuring 1,101 sq. ft., was sold for Rs 5.75 crore (with two parking spaces), while the other 252 sq. ft. unit fetched Rs 1.35 crore. The stamp duty paid on the two sales amounted to Rs 41.25 lakh.

Here's a roundup of some of the biggest celebrity property transactions in 2025:

Salman Khan sells Bandra West apartment for Rs 5.35 crore

Superstar Salman Khan has reportedly sold a luxury apartment in the coveted Bandra West neighbourhood for Rs 5.35 crore. The flat, located in Shiv Asthan Heights, spans 1,318 sq. ft. and includes three rare car parking spots - an enviable perk in the bustling Mumbai suburb. Documents accessed by Square Yards confirm the deal wea registered in July 2025, with the buyer shelling out Rs 32.01 lakh in stamp duty.

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan offload three flats worth Rs 6.75 crore

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, have sold three residential properties in Andheri West. The most expensive among them was a flat in Veejays Niwas CHS, sold for Rs 3.75 crore. The two other units were in Raheja Classique, one sold for Rs 2.2 crore and another for Rs 80 lakh. The total stamp duty and registration costs for all three deals exceeded Rs 30 lakh, as per registration documents.

Amitabh Bachchan makes a mega-profit on Oshiwara Duplex

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan pulled off one of the most profitable real estate flips this year.

He sold his duplex in the plush Atlantis project in Oshiwara for Rs 83 crore - a staggering 168% appreciation from his purchase price of Rs 31 crore in 2021. The Crystal-Group developed project is known for its 4, 5, and 6 BHK ultra-luxury offerings. The sale was registered in January and confirmed by multiple outlets.

Kajol sells Powai flat, buys Rs 28.78 crore commercial property in Goregaon

Actress Kajol sold her 762 sq. ft. apartment in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, for Rs 3.1 crore in early 2025. The unit came with two stack parking spaces and is located on the 21st floor of the Atlantis CHS.

In the same period, Kajol invested in a 4.365 sq. ft. commercial retail space worth Rs 28.78 crore in Goregaon West's bustling Bangur Nagar, purchased from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sells four luxury flats for Rs 16.17 crore

Priyanka, Chopra Jonas, who has been making more frequent appearances in Mumbai's realty registries of late, sold four luxury apartments in Oberoi Sky Gardens, Andheri West.

Spread across the 18th and 19th floors, these flats were sold for a total of Rs 16.17 crore. One jodi flat alone fetched Rs 6.35 crore. All four properties came with parking spaces and the total stamp duty on the transactions crossed Rs 84 lakh. The sale was registered on March 3, 2025.