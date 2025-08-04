MeitY invites cybersecurity project proposals focused on innovation, safety and indigenous tech

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has called for innovative research and development project proposals in the domain of cybersecurity, with a focus on indigenous technology and product development.
The initiative targets thrust areas such as cyber safety for women and children, hardware and drone security, AI-related vulnerabilities, encryption, and vehicle forensics, among others.
The proposals are open to scientists, technologists, and faculty from recognized academic and research institutions, with a preference for projects backed by industry partners.
Each submission must include clear objectives, defined deliverables, and a roadmap toward developing technologies at or above Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4, with outcomes expected within 24 months.
MeitY’s Cyber Security Group will evaluate submissions through its expert Working Group, focusing on feasibility and alignment with national priorities.
Read more: MeitY gears up to tackle spam surge on OTT messaging apps; stakeholder consultations likely soon
The last date to submit proposals, along with required institutional approvals, is September 15, 2025.