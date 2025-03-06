Britannia Industries' CEO and Executive Director Rajneet Singh Kohli steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Rajneet Singh Kohli, who led Britannia Industries as executive director and chief executive officer has submitted his resignation on 5th March, 2025 to pursue an opportunity outside Britannia.
In his resignation note to Varun Berry, vice chairman and managing director, he stated, "After much thought and deliberation, I have reached a tough and difficult decision to resign from the services of the company with effect from March 14, 2025 to pursue an external opportunity."
He thanked the company and leadership for their extended support during his stint since the time he took up the position on September 26, 2022.
"We thank him for the contribution during his tenure as the CEO and member of the Britannia board, and wish him the best in his future endeavours," Berry stated.
Kohli began his career at Color Steels, and went on to work across RR Financial Consulting, Asian Paints, The Coca-Cola Company, and Domino's.
During his stint at Britannia Industries, Kohli led the expansion into new food and beverage categories by driving product innovation and building trusted brands; as aligned with Board of Directors.
