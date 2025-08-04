            
Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Aug 4, 2025 7:32 AM
CXO Moves: Exec movements across P&G, Adidas, Meta, Havas Creative Network India and more
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Shailesh Jejurikar

Previous: Chief operating officer, Procter & Gamble

Present: President and Chief executive officer, Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble has elevated Shailesh Jejurikar to a new role. He began his career at Procter & Gamble and is a board member at Otis Elevator Co.

Mankiran Chowhan

Previous: Vice president and business head: Financial Services and Consumer Industries, Salesforce

Present: Managing Director, Sales & Distribution, India, Salesforce

Salesforce has elevated Mankiran Chowhan to a new role. She has worked across Zensar Technologies, Gartner, SAP Consur, and is a board member at Latika.

Ajit Varghese

Previous: Chief revenue officer, JioStar

Present: Partner, Group CEO - Media & OOH, Madison Media

Ajit Varghese will be joining Madison Media as partner, group chief executive officer, Media and OOH. He has worked across Madison World, WPP, ShareChat and Moj, and The Walt Disney Company.

Priyanka Verma

Previous: Head, Functional Nutrition Portfolio (Brands Horlicks, Boost and Horlicks PLUS), Unilever

Present: chief marketing officer, Danone India

Danone India has appointed Priyanka Verma as chief marketing officer. Verma has interned at Tata Administrative Services.

Andreas Hubert

Previous: Chief Information Officer, Adidas

Present: Chief Operating Officer, Puma

Puma has named Andreas Hubert as chief operating officer. Hubert will lead PUMA's Global Sourcing Operations, which now encompass Sustainability, Product Development, IT, and Logistics.

Ankit Rihal

Previous: Head - public figures and creator partnerships, Meta

Present: Head - Global Partnerships, India, Meta

Meta has elevated Ankit Rihal to head - global partnerships,India. He has worked across Reliance BIG Entertainment’s Jump Games, Sony Entertainment Television and Vuclip.

Khatija Lokhandwala

Previous: Head of Brand Marketing, Zivame

Present: Head of Marketing, Fireside Ventures

Fireside Ventures has appointed Khatija Lokhandwala as head of marketing. She has worked across Pantaloon Retail India, CavinKare Private Limited, Jyothy Laboratories and INBISCO.

Tina Mansukhani Garg

Previous: President, Havas Creative Network India

Present: Founder, Pink Lemonade Communications

Havas Creative Network India has named Tina Mansukhani Garg as president. She has worked across vMoksha Technologies, Murray Culshaw Consulting, and Ernst & Young.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Aug 4, 2025 7:32 AM

