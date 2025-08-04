CXO Moves: Exec movements across P&G, Adidas, Meta, Havas Creative Network India and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Shailesh Jejurikar
Previous: Chief operating officer, Procter & Gamble
Present: President and Chief executive officer, Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble has elevated Shailesh Jejurikar to a new role. He began his career at Procter & Gamble and is a board member at Otis Elevator Co.
Mankiran Chowhan
Previous: Vice president and business head: Financial Services and Consumer Industries, Salesforce
Present: Managing Director, Sales & Distribution, India, Salesforce
Salesforce has elevated Mankiran Chowhan to a new role. She has worked across Zensar Technologies, Gartner, SAP Consur, and is a board member at Latika.
Ajit Varghese
Previous: Chief revenue officer, JioStar
Present: Partner, Group CEO - Media & OOH, Madison Media
Ajit Varghese will be joining Madison Media as partner, group chief executive officer, Media and OOH. He has worked across Madison World, WPP, ShareChat and Moj, and The Walt Disney Company.
Priyanka Verma
Previous: Head, Functional Nutrition Portfolio (Brands Horlicks, Boost and Horlicks PLUS), Unilever
Present: chief marketing officer, Danone India
Danone India has appointed Priyanka Verma as chief marketing officer. Verma has interned at Tata Administrative Services.
Andreas Hubert
Previous: Chief Information Officer, Adidas
Present: Chief Operating Officer, Puma
Puma has named Andreas Hubert as chief operating officer. Hubert will lead PUMA's Global Sourcing Operations, which now encompass Sustainability, Product Development, IT, and Logistics.
Ankit Rihal
Previous: Head - public figures and creator partnerships, Meta
Present: Head - Global Partnerships, India, Meta
Meta has elevated Ankit Rihal to head - global partnerships,India. He has worked across Reliance BIG Entertainment’s Jump Games, Sony Entertainment Television and Vuclip.
Khatija Lokhandwala
Previous: Head of Brand Marketing, Zivame
Present: Head of Marketing, Fireside Ventures
Fireside Ventures has appointed Khatija Lokhandwala as head of marketing. She has worked across Pantaloon Retail India, CavinKare Private Limited, Jyothy Laboratories and INBISCO.
Tina Mansukhani Garg
Previous: President, Havas Creative Network India
Present: Founder, Pink Lemonade Communications
Havas Creative Network India has named Tina Mansukhani Garg as president. She has worked across vMoksha Technologies, Murray Culshaw Consulting, and Ernst & Young.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy