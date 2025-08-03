Guest Article: The TIGER who led with vision and integrity - Chander Mohan Sethi

By Anita Nayyar

Chander Mohan Sethi- Chander & CMS to many cannot be done justice to in a few words. He was a TIGER in true sense of the word, whose roar was heard from India to Slough. Few leaders leave behind a legacy that is spoken of in equal parts -admiration & awe. Chander was one such rare individual- a towering presence in Indian industry who reshaped Reckitt Benckiser’s journey with an unflinching vision and uncompromising standards.

Known as a Tiger for his fierce leadership and clarity of thought, he commanded respect not through force, but through purpose and a deep sense of accountability. He demanded excellence, upheld zero tolerance for nonsense, and instilled in those around him a drive to push boundaries, ethically and boldly.

I had the privilege of working with him during his time at Reckitt. When I joined Havas in 2006 (then MPG) specifically to lead Reckitt, being the only large globally aligned client, I was told to be careful when to meet Chander - he is a terror and you will be ripped. Since I had no baggage and was more than confident of my performance, I told myself -Dekha jayega!!!!

Waiting outside his office for my first meeting and introduction, I saw the team literally trembling. Honestly, I was rethinking on my 'Dekha jayega' attitude. The moment arrived. I was welcomed with a hard & gripping handshake and piercing eyes as a welcome and then straight to the presentation. Putting up a brave front with butterflies in my stomach, I did my job and did it rather well. I finished my presentation and took a deep, long breath. He extended his hand once again for a shake and with a roaring voice said “Good job- have seen a great presentation after a long time” .

Imagine my situation and the team was shaken by his response. That day and I was always seated next to Chander on his long table in the conference room for all meetings & presentations. He was a Tiger for a reason and a completely no-nonsense one. Many meetings followed this memorable one and then for me, there was no looking back in terms of the mutual professional respect we had for each other. He was a great listener, quick to pick up and curt and on point with his observations. This shaped me as a better professional.

A visionary that he was, he changed the entire landscape of Reckitt leading one of the fastest growing businesses in India & the region. He changed the way consumers perceived Harpic, Dettol with amazing 90 percent + market share, high penetration of Lysol, launch of Veet and many more. Every meeting with him was a master class in clarity of thought and decision making.

While he was a tough task master in the board room, beyond boardroom, Chander was a remarkable human being--- warm, grounded and generous with his time and mentorship. He inspired not just professionals but people. He believed in building businesses, yes, but also in building character. No one would think under that tough exterior there was a lovely heart. He had great love for wines and a good brand would always light up his eyes. I was in touch with him post RB days and there were never any signs of the tiger shedding his spots.

The mark he left on RB and on countless lives he touched will remain indelible.

Rest in peace , Chander. The Tiger lives on in the legacy you leave behind. Continue to roar where ever you are for that is what sets you apart and makes you the Tiger you were. Tiger continues to roar. You will be missed.

Anita Nayyar's was Havas Media Group's former CEO India and South East Asia