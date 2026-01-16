Maruti Suzuki begins global rollout of Victoris, sold overseas as ‘Across’

The Victoris is offered with two powertrain options—a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday announced the commencement of export shipments of its premium SUV Victoris, with over 450 vehicles shipped from Mundra and Pipavav ports to global markets. The model will be sold internationally under the name Across.

Victoris was introduced in the Indian market in September 2025 and marks a key addition to the automaker’s export portfolio. The company said the new SUV will further strengthen its presence in overseas markets amid rising demand for India-made passenger vehicles.

“In calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India’s number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “The year also marked our re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of our first battery electric vehicle, the e Vitara.”

Maruti Suzuki exported 25,739 vehicles in December 2025, continuing its momentum in global shipments.

The Victoris is offered with two powertrain options—a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine. The petrol variant produces 103 horsepower and 139 Nm of peak torque and is available with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, along with a factory-fitted CNG option. Key features include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 10.25-inch digital driver display, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Dolby Atmos.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki said it had received over 70,000 bookings for the Victoris, with more than 35,000 deliveries already completed. The SUV is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Highlighting the company’s export performance, Takeuchi said Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicle exports grew 4.67 times between calendar years 2020 and 2025, compared with 1.43 times growth for the overall industry. “The addition of Victoris will further support our export ambitions, and we are hopeful it will be well received in international markets,” he added.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 3:04 PM