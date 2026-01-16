EXCLUSIVE: TRAI urges MIB-led fix on 10+2 ad cap, warns against growth impact | CCI’s Deepak Anurag: Too early for cartel settlements

Anil Kumar Lahoti also underscored that regulation of the broadcasting sector should not come at the cost of growth, emphasising that TRAI’s approach is to ensure compliance while allowing the industry to expand.

EXCLUSIVE: TRAI flags need for MIB-led policy fix on 10+2 ad cap, says regulation must not hurt growth

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has placed the onus on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to frame a policy solution to the long-standing 10+2 advertising cap issue, with TRAI chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti stating that the regulator is bound to implement the existing law and that any change would require legislative action by the ministry.

Lahoti also underscored that regulation of the broadcasting sector should not come at the cost of growth, emphasising that TRAI’s approach is to ensure compliance while allowing the industry to expand.

Premature to allow settlement in cartel cases: Deepak Anurag, Member CCI

Speaking at the CII-CCI Conference on Competition Law and Practice in Mumbai, Deepak Anurag observed that while the recently introduced mechanisms for settlements and commitments are an important step forward, they need to be applied with caution and within carefully defined limits.

Preeti Lobana, Irina Ghose, Sandhya Devanathan: Women Driving India’s Big Tech Revolution

From Irina Ghose’s appointment as Managing Director of Anthropic India to Sandhya Devanathan’s success at Meta, these leaders are shaping the future of AI, tech services, and digital transformation in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

We will stay flexible, not micromanage and intervene decisively: Ravneet Kaur, CCI Chairperson

Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), delivered the keynote address at the CII-CCI Conference on Competition Law and Practice in Mumbai, emphasizing the regulator’s evolving approach to digital markets, artificial intelligence, and merger control.

Addressing a gathering of law firms, industry leaders, economists, and policy experts, Kaur underlined the importance of stakeholder dialogue in shaping predictable and fair competition policy. “Dialogue is very important for us,” she noted, adding that its purpose was to understand market realities, ensure regulatory clarity, and promote compliance.

Oreo, Dairy Milk-maker Mondelez India slashes ad budget to Rs 1,580 crore in FY25; profit falls 99%

Mondelez India reported a sharp collapse in profitability in fiscal year 2025 as surging raw material and operating costs severely eroded margins, even as revenue and sales declined during the year.

The FMCG company’s margins saw a dramatic contraction, with net profit margins plunging to 0.1% from 15% a year ago. Operating margins also dropped sharply to 8% in FY25, compared with 19.4% in the previous fiscal year, underscoring the impact of sustained cost inflation on the company’s financial performance.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 6:35 PM