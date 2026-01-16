JioStar’s Q3 revenue rises to Rs 8,010 crore as TV, digital viewership scales up

For FY25, which JioStar defines as the period from the merger completion date to March 31, 2025, the company reported a gross revenue of Rs 11,032 crore.

Media and entertainment platform JioStar reported a gross revenue of Rs 8,010 crore for the December quarter (Q3 FY26), marking a sequential increase from Rs 7,232 crore in the September quarter. The company also posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 888 crore during the quarter, according to an earnings statement issued on Friday.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, JioStar recorded a gross revenue of Rs 26,464 crore, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 22,676 crore. Operating revenue for Q3 FY26 rose to Rs 6,896 crore, compared with Rs 6,179 crore in the preceding quarter, reflecting steady momentum across its television and digital businesses.

The company’s profitability, however, moderated on a quarter-on-quarter basis. JioStar’s PAT declined from Rs 1,322 crore in Q2 FY26 to Rs 888 crore in Q3 FY26. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, the company reported a cumulative PAT of Rs 2,791 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the December quarter stood at Rs 1,738 crore, translating into an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 28.1%, underscoring the platform’s monetisation strength across linear television and digital streaming.

The company noted that its financials are not fully comparable year-on-year, as the merger was completed on November 14, 2024, and its unified OTT platform, JioHotstar, was launched on February 14, 2025, following the integration of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

For FY25, which JioStar defines as the period from the merger completion date to March 31, 2025, the company reported a gross revenue of Rs 11,032 crore.

On the operational front, JioStar said its television network reached over 830 million viewers during the December quarter, delivering more than 60 billion hours of watch time. Its streaming platform, JioHotstar, averaged 450 million monthly active users (MAUs) in Q3 FY26, registering a 13% quarter-on-quarter increase and coming close to engagement levels seen during the IPL-heavy April–June quarter.

“JioHotstar delivered its highest-ever engagement in Q3 FY26 for entertainment content, driven by Bigg Boss across languages, blockbuster series launches, hit films such as Lokah and Mirai, and a sustained increase in international content consumption,” the company said.

Sports viewership on the platform also scaled new highs. JioStar said average watch time per men’s ODI and T20 match increased by 55% during the year, while the Women’s World Cup final delivered IPL-scale engagement, attracting 99 million digital viewers.

Overall subscriptions grew during the quarter, supported by higher customer acquisitions and stable retention levels. The company attributed this growth to its stacked content calendar spanning sports and entertainment, along with strategic product initiatives.

“JioStar properties delivered unmatched monetisation and consumption across digital and linear television, cementing our position as the definitive home of live sports in India,” the company said.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 10:52 PM