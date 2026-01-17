TAG Heuer chief Antoine Pin resigns, successor to be announced

His strong commercial orientation, combined with strategic expertise, led to his promotion as Managing Director of LVMH Watch & Jewelry UK. In this role, he contributed to the development of TAG Heuer, Zenith, and Dior Montres. Following this, Pin was appointed General Manager of TAG Heuer Japan and Korea.

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer’s chief executive officer, Antoine Pin, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

TAG Heuer’s parent company, LVMH, said in a statement, as cited by media reports, that Pin has decided to begin a new chapter in his career. The company added that his successor will be announced in due course.

Pin began his career at TAG Heuer in 1994 as Junior Sales Manager for DFS and the Middle East, before moving into a Product Manager role. In 1998, he joined the Boucheron marketing team, expanding his remit to include jewellery. In 2002, he moved to the LVMH Group, joining Zenith as International Marketing Director, where he played an active role in the brand’s relaunch.

His strong commercial orientation, combined with strategic expertise, led to his promotion as Managing Director of LVMH Watch & Jewelry UK. In this role, he contributed to the development of TAG Heuer, Zenith, and Dior Montres. Following this, Pin was appointed General Manager of TAG Heuer Japan and Korea.

In 2014, Pin joined Bulgari to lead the Greater China and Australia region, where he significantly grew the brand’s turnover and profitability. He was later promoted to Executive Vice President at Berluti, before returning to Bulgari in September 2019 as Watch Business Unit Managing Director for Bulgari Horlogerie.

First Published on Jan 17, 2026 9:19 AM