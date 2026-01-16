Odisha man files complaint against Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan over allegedly misleading Mountain Dew ad

The case was initiated by Deepak Dubey, a resident of Khariar, who alleged that his minor son was influenced by the commercial featuring the two actors.

A legal complaint has been filed in the Kalahandi Khauti Court in Odisha against Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, beverage major PepsiCo, and the Advertising Council of India, alleging that a Mountain Dew advertisement misled children by making exaggerated claims.

As per the regional media reports, the case was initiated by Deepak Dubey, a resident of Khariar, who alleged that his minor son was influenced by the commercial featuring the two actors. According to the complaint, the child believed that consuming the soft drink would enhance his physical strength and ensure victory in a race, claims the complainant says were implied in the advertisement but did not hold true in reality.

Dubey has argued that such celebrity-led promotions create unrealistic expectations among young viewers and can have a detrimental impact on children’s understanding and behaviour. The petition contends that the advertisement promotes misleading messaging, particularly for impressionable audiences.

The matter came up for its first hearing on December 22, with the court scheduling the next hearing for January 19. Notably, the complainant has sought a symbolic compensation of Re 1, stating that the case is intended as a protest against misleading advertising practices rather than for financial benefit.

Legal counsel have appeared on behalf of the respondents. Advocate Amit Jain represented the Advertising Council of India, while Salman Khan was represented by advocate Anish Pattnayak. Hrithik Roshan and PepsiCo were represented by Kunal Behera & Associates.

The case adds to ongoing debates around celebrity endorsements, advertising ethics, and the responsibility of brands and regulators in protecting children from misleading commercial claims.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 3:47 PM