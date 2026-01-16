TikTok turns to AI-led age checks in Europe amid tightening rules on child safety

According to TikTok, the new system was built in close consultation with Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, its lead privacy regulator in the EU, to ensure compliance with regional laws such as the GDPR.

TikTok is set to roll out a new age-detection system across Europe in the coming weeks, signalling a shift toward proactive, AI-led moderation as regulators intensify scrutiny over how social media platforms protect minors online, Reuters reported.

As per the media report, the ByteDance-owned platform said the technology, developed specifically for the European market, aims to better identify accounts that may belong to children under 13 without relying solely on self-declared ages. The move follows a year-long pilot across select European countries and comes amid growing pressure on tech companies to strengthen child safety while complying with strict data protection norms.

Unlike blunt enforcement measures, TikTok’s system does not automatically ban suspected underage users. Instead, it analyses a combination of profile details, posted videos and behavioural patterns to assess whether an account may be operated by a child. Accounts flagged by the system are then reviewed by trained moderators before any action is taken.

The rollout reflects the complex regulatory environment platforms face in Europe, where authorities are increasingly sceptical of both ineffective age gates and intrusive verification methods. Policymakers across regions are pushing for tougher safeguards: Australia has introduced the world’s first ban on social media use for children under 16, while the European Parliament and several member states are debating age thresholds, with Denmark advocating a ban for users under 15.

TikTok said trials in the UK alone led to the removal of thousands of additional under-13 accounts, highlighting the limitations of existing detection methods. However, the company acknowledged that there is still no globally accepted way to verify age online without compromising user privacy.

For users who appeal age-related account actions, TikTok will rely on third-party verification tools, including facial age estimation technology from Yoti, as well as credit card checks and government-issued identification. Meta also uses Yoti across platforms like Facebook for age verification.

According to TikTok, the new system was built in close consultation with Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, its lead privacy regulator in the EU, to ensure compliance with regional laws such as the GDPR. European users will be notified as the technology goes live.

As governments move closer to legislating age limits for social media use, TikTok’s approach underscores a broader industry pivot: balancing child safety, privacy, and regulatory compliance—without fundamentally reshaping the open nature of social platforms.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 2:50 PM