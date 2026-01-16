Polycab Q3 FY26: Ad spends rise to Rs 91 crore, profit up 36%

Electrical equipment major Polycab India on Tuesday reported a strong set of results for the third quarter of FY26, with sharp growth in both profit and revenue, alongside a significant increase in advertising and promotional expenditure.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose 35.7% year-on-year to Rs 630 crore for the October–December quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 464 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 7,636 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 5,226 crore a year earlier, reflecting robust demand across its key business segments.

Advertising and promotional expenses more than doubled during the quarter, rising to Rs 91 crore from Rs 37 crore in Q3 FY25—an increase of nearly 146% year-on-year. Overall expenditure also climbed sharply to Rs 6,844 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 5,601 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 4,634 crore in Q3 FY25. The rise in costs was primarily driven by higher material consumption, which stood at Rs 5,655 crore, and employee benefit expenses of Rs 236 crore.

“Q3 marked a record-breaking quarter for the company, with revenues at an all-time high, driven by strong execution in the wires and cables business and sustained momentum in the FMEG segment,” said Inder T. Jaisinghani, chairman and managing director of Polycab India. “The domestic business delivered exceptional performance, reflecting robust demand conditions and continued market share gains.”

Alongside its earnings announcement, Polycab India’s board approved key leadership changes. Bharat A. Jaisinghani has been redesignated from executive director to joint managing director until May 12, 2026, subject to shareholder approval. The board has also approved his reappointment as joint managing director for a further five-year term from May 13, 2026 to May 12, 2031, pending shareholder approval.

Bharat Jaisinghani joined Polycab in 2012 and was appointed executive director in 2021. He holds a master’s degree in operations management from the University of Manchester and has completed executive education programmes at Harvard Business School and Singularity University. Over the years, he has worked across sales, business leadership, marketing, IT and digitalisation, production, and strategic initiatives.

The board also approved the redesignation of Nikhil R. Jaisinghani from executive director to joint managing director with immediate effect. His tenure as joint managing director will run from January 16, 2026, with a further five-year appointment proposed from May 13, 2026 to May 12, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

Inder T. Jaisinghani is the paternal uncle of Bharat A. Jaisinghani, while Nikhil R. Jaisinghani is his cousin.

