Apple inks 10-year Bengaluru office lease, to pay over Rs 6 crore monthly rent

iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc has leased around 2.7 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru for 10 years. According to a report by PTI news agency, the Cupertino-headquartered company will be paying the monthly rent of Rs 6.3 crore, wich is expected to escalate 4.5% every year. As a result, the company is estimated to pay more than Rs 1,000 crore in rent, car park, and maintenance charges over a period of 10 years.
Apple signed a lease from April 3, 2025, for a period of 120 months. It has leased nine floors (from the 5th to 13th floor) at Embassy Zenith.
Apple has reportedly ramped up its iPhone production and exports from India in the first-half of 2025.
According to research firm Cybermedia Research (CMR), iPhone export volumes touched 22.88 million units in H1 2025--52% rise year-on-year.
Apple exported $22.56 billion worth of iPhones from India during H1 2025 compared to $14.71 billion in the previous year.
Notably, Taiwanese electronic manufacturing giant Foxconn started the production of Apple's iPhone 17 in Bengaluru last week. Foxconn is the largest manufacturer of iPhones around the world.
Apple assembled 60% more of its iPhones, worth nearly $22 billion, in India in the financial year ended 2024-25.
The iPad maker's supplies within India also witnessed a 21.5% year-on-year rise to 5.9 million units in H1 2025.