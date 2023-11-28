Apple CEO Tim Cook on the one major quality needed to work in the tech giant

Have you ever wondered what it takes to work for Apple? Recently, CEO Tim Cook said one of the major attributes for a professional to work for the tech giant was an ability to collaborate to execute any given task competently.

"Can they (employees) collaborate? Do they deeply believe that one plus one equals three?" Cook said in an episode of the BBC podcast.

Cook stated that Apple believed two employees should be capable to perform the tasks of three and explained the feeling of working with professionals who bring out the best in others as "incredible".

"The feeling of working with people who bring out the best in you is incredible; fundamentally, we all believe one plus one equals three, i.e., your idea plus my idea is better than the individual ideas on their own," Cook said.

On the hiring process, Cook said that while he considered coding an essential skill to work at the firm, it was not an absolute necessity for a professional, joining Apple.